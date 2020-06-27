Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $2.55 Million Stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB)

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,660 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Weibo were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WB. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Weibo by 17.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,442,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,777,000 after purchasing an additional 210,119 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in Weibo in the first quarter valued at $35,715,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Weibo by 33.0% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 988,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,723,000 after purchasing an additional 245,218 shares in the last quarter. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd grew its position in Weibo by 2,715.2% in the fourth quarter. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd now owns 844,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,145,000 after purchasing an additional 814,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Weibo by 35.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 831,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,542,000 after purchasing an additional 218,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

WB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Weibo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Weibo from $38.00 to $34.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet decreased their price objective on shares of Weibo from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. Weibo Corp has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $55.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.70.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The information services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.02 million. Weibo had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weibo Corp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc.
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc.
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Cardlytics Inc
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Cardlytics Inc
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 54,204 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 54,204 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc
Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H
Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H
Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 26,421 Shares of Buckle Inc
Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 26,421 Shares of Buckle Inc
Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Stock Holdings Trimmed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC
Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Stock Holdings Trimmed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report