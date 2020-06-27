Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $2.55 Million Stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,660 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Weibo were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WB. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Weibo by 17.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,442,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,777,000 after purchasing an additional 210,119 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in Weibo in the first quarter valued at $35,715,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Weibo by 33.0% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 988,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,723,000 after purchasing an additional 245,218 shares in the last quarter. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd grew its position in Weibo by 2,715.2% in the fourth quarter. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd now owns 844,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,145,000 after purchasing an additional 814,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Weibo by 35.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 831,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,542,000 after purchasing an additional 218,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

WB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Weibo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Weibo from $38.00 to $34.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet decreased their price objective on shares of Weibo from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. Weibo Corp has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $55.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.70.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The information services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.02 million. Weibo had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weibo Corp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

