Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 40,462 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 85.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,462 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.16% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $813,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,324,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,820,000 after buying an additional 480,355 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 51,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 457.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 646,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,965,000 after buying an additional 530,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

SFBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $34.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average is $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $40.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.29.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $84.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.10 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 35.51%. On average, analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.55%.

In other news, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 13,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $503,533.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Bibb Lamar, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

