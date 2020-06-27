Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA)

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,616 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.24% of S & T Bancorp worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in S & T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STBA opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $857.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.63. S & T Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $41.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $82.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.41 million. S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 23.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S & T Bancorp Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. S & T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

In other news, Director Jerry Delmar Hostetter purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $101,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,977.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STBA shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Stephens started coverage on S & T Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded S & T Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

About S & T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA)

Receive News & Ratings for S & T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S & T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc.
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc.
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Cardlytics Inc
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Cardlytics Inc
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 54,204 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 54,204 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc
Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H
Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H
Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 26,421 Shares of Buckle Inc
Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 26,421 Shares of Buckle Inc
Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Stock Holdings Trimmed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC
Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Stock Holdings Trimmed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report