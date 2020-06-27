Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,616 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.24% of S & T Bancorp worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in S & T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STBA opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $857.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.63. S & T Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $41.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $82.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.41 million. S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 23.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S & T Bancorp Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. S & T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

In other news, Director Jerry Delmar Hostetter purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $101,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,977.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STBA shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Stephens started coverage on S & T Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded S & T Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

About S & T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

