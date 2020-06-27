Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 23,542 Shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,542 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Avanos Medical worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVNS. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth $8,796,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 17,283.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

AVNS opened at $28.66 on Friday. Avanos Medical Inc has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVNS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Avanos Medical from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

In other news, Director Gary Blackford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $282,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,822.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

