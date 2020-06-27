Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 127,089 Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,089 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.31% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,474,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 564,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,225,000 after purchasing an additional 315,335 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 11.2% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,099,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,221,000 after purchasing an additional 212,064 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,807,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 112,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

CTB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Shares of NYSE:CTB opened at $26.23 on Friday. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

