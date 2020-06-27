Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $2.55 Million Stake in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth $41,636,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 500,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,909,000 after buying an additional 89,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,541,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,869,000 after buying an additional 20,739 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 125.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 17,686 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Joanne Smith-Farrell sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $25,494.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,515.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $28,433.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,688 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,218 shares of company stock worth $66,343 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $60.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.39. bluebird bio Inc has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $143.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.08.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.05) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $21.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,531.04% and a negative return on equity of 60.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.99) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that bluebird bio Inc will post -12.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLUE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.14.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

