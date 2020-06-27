Paul Trower Sells 6,943 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) insider Paul Trower sold 6,943 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $763,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,154,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Paul Trower also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Incyte alerts:

On Friday, April 17th, Paul Trower sold 1,143 shares of Incyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $114,300.00.

Incyte stock opened at $101.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.96 and a beta of 1.05. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $110.25.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). The firm had revenue of $568.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.24 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 2,122.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on INCY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Incyte from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus boosted their price target on Incyte from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Incyte from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Incyte from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.29.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.