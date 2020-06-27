Sarah Bany Sells 13,158 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Stock

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 13,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $1,010,008.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,591,479.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sarah Bany also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Sarah Bany sold 1,474 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $117,920.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Sarah Bany sold 12,500 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $1,002,375.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Sarah Bany sold 195 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $15,600.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Sarah Bany sold 5,813 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $501,080.60.

On Friday, June 5th, Sarah Bany sold 10,998 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total value of $947,807.64.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Sarah Bany sold 12,819 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $1,000,010.19.

On Thursday, May 28th, Sarah Bany sold 3,357 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $250,062.93.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Sarah Bany sold 3,410 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $250,021.20.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Sarah Bany sold 6,600 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $506,748.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Sarah Bany sold 3,390 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.92, for a total value of $250,588.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $77.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.64. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $109.44.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $568.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.75 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $129.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 41.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

