RPM International (NYSE:RPM) PT Raised to $82.00 at Morgan Stanley

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RPM. TheStreet raised shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RPM International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

NYSE:RPM opened at $74.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.41. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.95.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that RPM International will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,610,000 after buying an additional 39,137 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of RPM International by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 799,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,578,000 after buying an additional 83,516 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of RPM International by 57.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 770,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,594,000 after buying an additional 281,172 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 5.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 715,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,577,000 after buying an additional 38,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of RPM International by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 304,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,375,000 after buying an additional 129,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

