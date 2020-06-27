Kroger (NYSE:KR) PT Raised to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KR. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.77.

Get Kroger alerts:

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $32.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average of $30.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.37. Kroger has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $36.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 24.62%. Kroger’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Kroger news, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $2,729,630.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,097,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,026,467.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,072,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,016,000 after buying an additional 4,627,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Kroger by 36.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,466,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,961,000 after buying an additional 4,413,450 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 4,005.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,275,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,772,000 after buying an additional 3,196,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 42.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,623,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,609,000 after buying an additional 2,288,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.