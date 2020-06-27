Morgan Stanley Increases Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $177.00

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.24.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $189.19 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.55 and its 200 day moving average is $204.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,562,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $550,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $605,865,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,915,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,272,000 after acquiring an additional 814,010 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,218,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,734,290,000 after acquiring an additional 539,838 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,170,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $490,198,000 after acquiring an additional 510,619 shares during the period. 68.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.