e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) PT Raised to $22.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ELF. ValuEngine raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.15.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average is $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $930.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 2.33. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 8.43%. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 114,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $1,841,340.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,896 shares of company stock worth $4,662,332 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,143,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,087,000 after acquiring an additional 201,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 237,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 58,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

