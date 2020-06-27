Morgan Stanley Raises Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $330.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on COST. Argus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.87.

COST opened at $296.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $132.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.61. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $261.67 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $622,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,543,144. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,495 shares of company stock worth $7,858,970. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 90.0% in the first quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 4,750 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $2,867,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.2% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.8% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

