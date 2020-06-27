Morgan Stanley Increases Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $61.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.03% from the company’s previous close.

C has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Argus raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.59.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup stock opened at $49.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.80. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of C. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $890,000. Finally, Bank of The West increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 74,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.