Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Raised to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.67% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.61.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC stock opened at $23.15 on Thursday. Bank of America has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average is $28.04. The company has a market capitalization of $200.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 122.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.