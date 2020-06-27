Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Raised to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.67% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.61.
Shares of BAC stock opened at $23.15 on Thursday. Bank of America has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average is $28.04. The company has a market capitalization of $200.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 122.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
