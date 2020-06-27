Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) PT Lowered to $30.30

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $30.30 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.50% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.15.

Advanced Disposal Services stock opened at $30.15 on Thursday. Advanced Disposal Services has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -376.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Advanced Disposal Services had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Disposal Services will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 505.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 79.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 30.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

