Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) PT Lowered to $100.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.13.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $88.71 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.13 and a 200-day moving average of $86.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $158.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,210 shares of company stock worth $13,893,200. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,123,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,110,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395,345 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,689,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,875,052,000 after purchasing an additional 616,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,846,010,000 after purchasing an additional 528,871 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,401,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,407,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

