Bank of America Increases Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $285.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.37% from the company’s current price.

COUP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.58.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

COUP opened at $275.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $99.01 and a 52 week high of $279.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of -204.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $150,144.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,083.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total transaction of $128,687.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $26,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,871 shares of company stock valued at $47,490,478. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,570,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2,855.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.