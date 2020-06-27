Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) to Sell

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAPPI LTD -ADR is the world ‘s leading producer of coated fine paper. They hold major market shares in Europe, North America and Africa. They have customers in over 100 countries worldwide. Their manufacturing operations span eight countries on three continents. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SPPJY. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sappi from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Sappi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

SPPJY opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. Sappi has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Sappi had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 1.55%. On average, analysts expect that Sappi will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, specialties and packaging papers, and graphic/printing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer products.

