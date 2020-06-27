Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) to Hold

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

SWI has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on SolarWinds from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on SolarWinds from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Shares of SWI stock opened at $18.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 460.87, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $21.66.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.14 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

