Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) PT Raised to $72.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.18% from the stock’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ FY2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WGO. Sidoti raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

WGO stock opened at $65.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.49. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $72.65.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.93 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.37%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Happe bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.53 per share, for a total transaction of $112,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher David West sold 1,614 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $57,167.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,921 shares in the company, valued at $493,081.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 35.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 6,902 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 926,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,075,000 after buying an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.