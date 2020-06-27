LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Raised to $74.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $69.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.77% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.45 EPS.
LYB has been the topic of several other research reports. Alembic Global Advisors cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.09.
NYSE:LYB opened at $63.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $98.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55.
In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel acquired 4,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Coombs acquired 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,419,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,211,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474,442 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,217,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,102,664,000 after purchasing an additional 145,460 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,330,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $598,114,000 after purchasing an additional 109,265 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,883,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $193,314,000 after purchasing an additional 129,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $285,621,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.
Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.