LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Raised to $74.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $69.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.77% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

LYB has been the topic of several other research reports. Alembic Global Advisors cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.09.

NYSE:LYB opened at $63.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $98.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel acquired 4,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Coombs acquired 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,419,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,211,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474,442 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,217,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,102,664,000 after purchasing an additional 145,460 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,330,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $598,114,000 after purchasing an additional 109,265 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,883,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $193,314,000 after purchasing an additional 129,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $285,621,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

