VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target Raised to $30.00

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its target price lifted by Nomura Instinet from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura Instinet’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.78% from the company’s current price.

VICI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

NYSE:VICI opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 69.43, a quick ratio of 69.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.49. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $28.75.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.68 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 39.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 23.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 60,885,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,789,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617,313 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in VICI Properties by 24.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,273,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,744 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 5.2% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,095,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,113,000 after acquiring an additional 891,727 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in VICI Properties by 679.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,515,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,178,000 after acquiring an additional 13,524,167 shares during the period.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

