Credit Suisse Group Increases Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target to $19.00

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MAXR. Raymond James set a $17.00 price objective on Maxar Technologies and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

NYSE MAXR opened at $18.66 on Thursday. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.38). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 504.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,290,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,041 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 3,349.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 642,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after buying an additional 623,908 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 2,059.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after buying an additional 544,213 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,075,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

