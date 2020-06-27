Morgan Stanley Cuts Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target to $34.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.21% from the stock’s current price.

VNO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE VNO opened at $36.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.68. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.40, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 161.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,678.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 962.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,277.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 78.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.