Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 18,568 Shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 64.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,568 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 516.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 555,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,937,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,185,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $117.41 on Friday. Carvana Co has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $131.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.86, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.84 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.68.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.55). Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 127.13%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Carvana from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Carvana from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carvana from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Carvana from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Carvana from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

