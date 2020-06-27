Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,293 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.16% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,555,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,690,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,877,000 after purchasing an additional 532,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,655,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,027,000 after purchasing an additional 524,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,538,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,430,000 after purchasing an additional 422,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $4,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $15.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $148.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

