Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 122,423 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,002 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 122,423 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth about $447,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.9% during the first quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,033,897 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,578,000 after purchasing an additional 84,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 18.4% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 601,608 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 93,575 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANF stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average is $13.41. The stock has a market cap of $620.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.35. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $19.18.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported ($3.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $485.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

