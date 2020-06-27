Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,946 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.10% of Medallia worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medallia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,524,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Medallia during the fourth quarter worth about $1,093,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Medallia by 142.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,933,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,019 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Medallia by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,292,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,210,000 after purchasing an additional 211,266 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Medallia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $938,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,297.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 53,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $990,549.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 500,716 shares in the company, valued at $9,308,310.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,947 shares of company stock worth $4,990,371 over the last three months.

MDLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Medallia from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Medallia from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Medallia from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Medallia from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average is $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.47. Medallia has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $112.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.03 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Medallia will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

