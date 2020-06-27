USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Position Trimmed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,989 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.22% of USANA Health Sciences worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, COO Walter Noot sold 9,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $849,617.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,617.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Guest sold 7,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $649,297.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,916.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 680,163 shares of company stock worth $55,104,214. Company insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

USNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

NYSE USNA opened at $68.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.72. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.01 and a 52-week high of $90.94.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $266.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.40 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

