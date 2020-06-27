Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 1,874 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 7.8% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,071,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,980,000 after purchasing an additional 293,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,727,000 after buying an additional 75,410 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,769,000 after buying an additional 21,842 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1.8% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 305,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSMT shares. BidaskClub upgraded PriceSmart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank downgraded PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $58.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.94. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $79.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $906.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

