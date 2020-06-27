Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 4,762 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,762 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.27% of Calavo Growers worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,586,000 after acquiring an additional 27,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,497,000 after buying an additional 33,349 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 497,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,679,000 after buying an additional 105,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,587,000 after buying an additional 160,307 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,988,000 after purchasing an additional 122,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Shares of CVGW opened at $61.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 92.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.27 and its 200-day moving average is $68.96. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $99.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $281.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.80 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $63,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $922,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold S. Edwards sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $98,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,638 shares in the company, valued at $407,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.