Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 41,702 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.09% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 439.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARWR shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In related news, Director Michael S. Perry sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $1,289,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,100 shares in the company, valued at $505,203. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $922,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,752,073.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,815 shares of company stock worth $7,045,730. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 480.83 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $23.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.90 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 2.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

