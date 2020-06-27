Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Reduces Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 41.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71,748 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Deluxe by 17.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deluxe by 55.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,769 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deluxe by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deluxe by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Deluxe by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Deluxe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:DLX opened at $22.57 on Friday. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.60. The company has a market capitalization of $938.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Deluxe had a positive return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

In other Deluxe news, SVP Christopher Lee Thomas acquired 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $150,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,603. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

