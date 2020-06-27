Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,751 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.48% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,766,000 after purchasing an additional 65,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of NYSE:UBA opened at $11.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.83. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $24.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $31.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Kevin J. Bannon purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

