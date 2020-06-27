Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 98,598 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98,598 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Astec Industries worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 7.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Astec Industries by 23.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Astec Industries by 36.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Astec Industries by 37.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 854,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,869,000 after buying an additional 233,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in Astec Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 675,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,614,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $44.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.16. Astec Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $49.18.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.53 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Astec Industries from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Sidoti cut Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Astec Industries from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

