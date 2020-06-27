Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 11,578 Shares of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) by 31.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,578 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in China Biologic Products were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in China Biologic Products by 32.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 33,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products during the first quarter valued at $780,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 82.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products during the first quarter valued at $13,728,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in China Biologic Products by 55.6% in the first quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 12,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. 29.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get China Biologic Products alerts:

CBPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded China Biologic Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

CBPO opened at $107.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.82. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $92.22 and a 12 month high of $119.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.82.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $162.59 million for the quarter. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 28.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that China Biologic Products Holdings Inc will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO).

Receive News & Ratings for China Biologic Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Biologic Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.