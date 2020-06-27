Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 26,405 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,405 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KL. ValuEngine cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. National Bank Financial cut Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Roth Capital upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

NYSE KL opened at $38.94 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.17.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $554.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.84 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.25%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

