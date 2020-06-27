Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,699 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.37% of Pampa Energia worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAM. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the first quarter worth about $108,742,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd increased its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 1,507,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 208,406 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 754,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 161,000 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the fourth quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the fourth quarter worth about $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Pampa Energia alerts:

NYSE PAM opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.29. Pampa Energia S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $36.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.43, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.73.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.40. Pampa Energia had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.64 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pampa Energia S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAM. HSBC cut Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Pampa Energia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pampa Energia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.55.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.