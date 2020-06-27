Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 95,588 Shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 134.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,588 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Coherus Biosciences were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHRS. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 244.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 378.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

CHRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Coherus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

In other news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $77,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mats Wahlstrom sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $3,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 268,925 shares of company stock worth $4,627,867 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.79. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $23.91.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $116.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 33.42% and a return on equity of 190.82%. Analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherus Biosciences Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

