Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 27,714 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,714 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 223.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,871,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 154,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $458,000.

Shares of FNDE opened at $23.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average is $25.05. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $30.37.

