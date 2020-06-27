Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 43,310 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,310 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,915,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,693,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,970,000 after buying an additional 321,655 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,101,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,617,000 after buying an additional 144,400 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,692,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after buying an additional 97,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HASI. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $290,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,922 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,245.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,750 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $548,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HASI opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 26.82, a current ratio of 26.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average is $29.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

