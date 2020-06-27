Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) by 66.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 122,320 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.57% of Dorian LPG worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,241,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,694 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,179,541 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,260,000 after acquiring an additional 488,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,707 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 322,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter valued at $1,914,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,894 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 187,263 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPG stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. Dorian LPG Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $389.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.76.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LPG. DNB Markets upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

