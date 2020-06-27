Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 54,421 Shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 146.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,421 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.18% of SAGE Therapeutics worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,447 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 774,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,917,000 after purchasing an additional 191,729 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period.

Get SAGE Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $42.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day moving average is $50.59. The company has a current ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $193.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.66.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.17) by $0.73. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.13% and a negative net margin of 7,406.75%. The business had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 391.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAGE shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SAGE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.11.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.