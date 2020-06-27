Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Holdings in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 114.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,311 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 86.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 993.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,162.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 9,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $212,338.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 178,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,144.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,836 shares of company stock valued at $883,173 in the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WSBC shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on WesBanco from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Shares of WSBC opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. WesBanco Inc has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average of $28.24.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $148.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that WesBanco Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

