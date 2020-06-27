UBS Group AG Sells 17,666 Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,666 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGTX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MeiraGTx by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 18,873 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in MeiraGTx by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTX opened at $12.47 on Friday. MeiraGTx Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $30.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.24. The company has a market capitalization of $517.47 million, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.05. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 29.96% and a negative net margin of 313.70%. The business had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings PLC will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other MeiraGTx news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 14,732 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $223,631.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,441,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,888,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Shenk sold 4,482 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $67,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock worth $472,343. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MeiraGTx Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.