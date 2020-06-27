UBS Group AG Has $71,000 Position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) by 99.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336,155 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 140.2% during the first quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,508,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,983 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $4,335,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,337,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,574,000 after acquiring an additional 169,434 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,005,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John A. Taylor sold 13,806 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $98,989.02. Insiders have sold a total of 17,557 shares of company stock worth $125,884 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GPMT shares. JMP Securities raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $16.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Shares of NYSE GPMT opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.53. The firm has a market cap of $369.97 million, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.39. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.90 million. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 1.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

