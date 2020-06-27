State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,571,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,723 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.24% of Tailored Brands worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLRD. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Tailored Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Tailored Brands by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Tailored Brands by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Tailored Brands by 19.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Tailored Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 68.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLRD stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. Tailored Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TLRD. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Tailored Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tailored Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

