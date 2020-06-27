UBS Group AG Sells 65,312 Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 65,312 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 235.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 38,370 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090,684 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 86,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

In other AcelRx Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adrian Adams purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $133,000.00. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACRX stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.76.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ACRX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

