Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 25,384 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 25,384 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.24% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $3,655,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 105,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 39,324 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,599 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 246.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 202,040 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 143,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli bought 1,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.32 per share, with a total value of $27,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBC opened at $26.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.27. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.37 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FBC. ValuEngine downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James raised Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Flagstar Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

